‘Basketball Wives’ Couple Officially Divorces

Another couple who appeared on the VH1 hit reality series Basketball Wives bites the dust. The Blast reports that Byron and Kimberli Russell have reached a divorce settlement. Per the agreement, both parties waived their right to collect spousal support from one another. Byron also keeps his NBA retirement money and pension acquired prior to the marriage, but any community property has to be split. but, it contains community property.

The two appeared on Season 2 of the Miami franchise, with Kimberli as a close friend to Shaunie O’Neal. O’Neal is not only a star of the show, but also an executive producer. Viewers watched as Kimberli, who had been a wife and used to the ins and outs of being married to a professional athlete for over a decade at the time, try and help Jennifer Williams navigate her strained marriage to player Eric Williams. The two couples tried double dating but it ended with Eric walking off after getting into a disagreement with Jennifer over infidelity and trust. Jennifer and Eric called it quits by the end of the season.

Bryon receives monthly payments from his NBA retirement plan. As for what Kimberli walked away with, she gets the keys to a 2016 Audi A7. Per court documents, Byron and Kimberli have already divided furniture and other personal possessions.

The couple wed in 1994 and have three children together. Kimberli has worked as a fitness coach, philanthropist, and member of the non-profit organization WOVA (Woman of Vision Alliance). She’s currently a real estate agent. For much of their marriage, Kimberli admits she focused on caring for their children as Byron played ball.

“I was satisfied with what I was doing,” Kimberli said in an interview with News 4 Us. “I had children right away when we got married. I didn’t want to leave them at home. I wanted to raise my own kids. I didn’t want nannies everywhere. I was totally fine with that. But now, it’s not enough. They’ve gotten older. Bryon has slowed down. So, it’s my time. Bryon encouraged me to do whatever I wanted.” Kimberli filed for divorce in 2020. The reason for the divorce is unclear.

Byron played in the NBA from 1993-2006. He was a key player for the Utah Jazz, helping them reach back-to-back NBA finals in the 1990s.