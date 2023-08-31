Major 'Basketball Wives' Star Reveals Engagement

Jennifer Williams is engaged just two months after going public with her relationship to Christian Gold.

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Williams. The Basketball Wives star is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Gold, an "8-Figure Wealth Portfolio Manager," according to his Instagram bio. Williams shared the exciting relationship update with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, writing, "Future Mrs..." as she showed off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Williams' post also included a meme that read, "Don't be shocked when life starts to get good." A separate post on her Instagram Story seemingly captured the moment just after Gold popped the question, the image showing Williams as she showed her engagement ring to a friend while covering her face. On his own account, Gold shared the same image of the engagement ring with the caption, "Future Mrs. Gold." The 30-year-old investor's post also included a video showing his now-fiancée showing off her ring before leaning into her boyfriend and saying, "Bling, bling, b-es is mad."

The engagement comes after Williams and Gold first went public with their relationship in June when the Basketball Wives star wished her then-boyfriend a happy 30th birthday. At the time, Williams wrote, "Happy birthday to the one. This picture describes us, pure bliss." Since then, Williams has continued to open up about their relationship, the happy couple even creating a new YouTube channel, Life With Jen & CG. In a video earlier this month, Williams revealed that she and Gold first met on a rooftop one "Friday in December."

"So I walk around the corner and I turn and I see this beautiful woman," Gold recalled, the couple sharing that there was a mutual "connection," though they didn't share details of their rooftop conversation. Williams added that they "hugged each other," before Gold clarified, "We hugged each other but it wasn't a church hug."

News that they have taken their relationship to the next level sparked plenty of congratulations for the couple. Commenting on the engagement announcements, Basketball Wives star Brandi Maxwell wrote "Love youuuu!!! I cant wait for the wedding." Former castmate Shaunie Henderson commented, "Congratulations," with Brittish Williams adding, "I can't wait! Big diamonds."

This will be Williams' second marriage. The VH1 star was previously married to former NBA player Eric Williams. The breakdown of the former couple's marriage was chronicled on Basketball Wives, with pair divorcing in 2010. Basketball Wives Season 11 returns to VH1 this fall.