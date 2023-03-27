'Basketball Wives' Star Ordered to Pay $197,000 to Divorce Lawyers

Basketball Wives alum Gloria Govan owes her divorce attorneys hundreds of thousands of dollars. Govan has been ordered to pay $200k to her divorce lawyers from her proceedings in her drawn-out divorce from former NBA player, Matt Barnes. The two wed in 2013 before filing for divorce in 2015 after being together since college and having two sons. The contentious divorce was settled in 2016, but she reporetdly has yet to pay, and now a judge has ordered her to fork over the cash. She owes $197,774.62 to the firm Brot, Gross & Fishbein. Govan was sued for unpaid invoices. The settlement will cover the unpaid invoices, plus their legal fees, after the judge added on an additional $10k.

Govan was a cast member on the LA spinoff of Basketball Wives. After two seasons, she was fired. Her rollercoaster relationship with Barnes was a highlight of the show. On the Miami franchise, she called off the wedding in 2011, citing they weren't ready for that level of commitment, only for them to marry two years later.

Amid their divorce proceedings, Barnes learned that Govan was dating his former L.A. Laker teammate, Derek Fisher. He famously assaulted Fisher at Govan's home upon the discovery. At the time, Fisher was the head coach for the New York Knicks. He was let go not too long after the drama between him and Barnes, with sports insiders saying he broke bro-code.

Despite their past, Barnes says he and Fisher are now on better terms. "So, now he and I are cool, on the same page, we communicate and see each other when we're at events. They've been to my house for the twins' birthday. I've been to their place," Barnes said during a podcast, as Radar Online reports. Fisher and Govan wed in 2021 after six years of dating.