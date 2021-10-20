Netflix Reveals New Season Release Date of Highly Anticipated Reality Series

Selling Sunset Season 4 officially has a premiere date! After more than a year-long wait, the Netflix real estate reality series will officially return Wednesday, Nov. 24, the streamer announced Wednesday. Netflix announced in March that the show, which follows the lives of the top real estate agents of L.A.’s Oppenheim Group, had been renewed for two more seasons, but didn’t reveal a premiere date amid COVID-19 delays.

The most recent Selling Sunset season premiered in August 2020, followed just months earlier by Season 2 in May 2020, leaving fans concerned when it came to the long pause between seasons. The entire cast has been confirmed to be returning for Season 4, including Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz. Newcomers Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela will also be joining the show in the upcoming season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A lot has changed for the Selling Sunset cast since last season, including Stause and Jason going public with their romantic relationship over the summer. While Jason is technically the Dancing With the Stars alum’s boss, Stause told Bustle in a new profile theirs is a classic, yet “unexpected,” friends-to-lovers tale.

“He’s always been a very proud bachelor. That’s the opposite of what I’m looking for,” Stause shared. “He always dated these young blonde models. We just were not each other’s types.” The relationship ended up being a slow burn in the end, but Stause said she couldn’t be happier. “I became best friends with someone platonically before it started to become romantic, so I just think that over time we both were surprised by it.”

Quinn, meanwhile, welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet with husband Christian Richard in May, and Heather Rae Young is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, despite numerous pandemic delays. Meanwhile, Smith won full custody of her two children – daughter Noah, 11, and son Braker, 10 – earlier this month, as her ex-husband, former NFL player Ralph Brown, remains missing.

And yes, Stause and Quinn are still not on good terms. “Not that she would want to apologize, but she’s so far past being able to apologize for things that she’s done,” Stause told Bustle of her co-star. “I honestly do say, sincerely, that I want the best for her. I want her to have everything that she wants, because I think when someone is really happy and fulfilled, they don’t try to do things to tear other people down.”