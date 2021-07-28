✖

Chrishell Stause has found love with her boss, Jason Oppenheim. The Selling Sunset star revealed she was dating the Oppenheim Group founder on Instagram Wednesday, sharing her big news amid a photo dump of shots taken of their trip to Capri, Italy with their fellow cast members. "The JLo effect," Stause captioned the post featuring some of her favorite memories from the trip.

In the last two photos, however, Stause and Oppenheim make it clear there's more than a friendship between them, cozying up and kissing for two romantic shots. Oppenheim left a simple heart in the comment section, but his brother Brett made it clear the two have made things official, writing, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

It's been a difficult run for Stause in the romance department, as the last season of Selling Sunset documented her unexpected divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley after two years of marriage. The messy split played out in the headlines until it was finalized in January, and Chrishell then moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, from whom she split in February 2021.

"I feel like it was a crazy year," the reality star told E! News in a recent interview. "Last year with the lockdown and everything, I really spent that time to heal and that's when I started writing the book [Under Contstruction]. I feel like now, I really do feel like I'm living my best life ... now, I really feel like I can celebrate this journey that I've had."

"I hope that everything happens for a reason and you really don't know it at the time," she continued of her journey so far. "Right now, here I am and I hope that I could inspire other people…I hope that maybe I can be a beacon of light where it's like, 'You've got this girlfriend. You got this. Your best years are ahead.'"

After moving into her own $3.3 million Hollywood Hills dream home, Stause added to Hollywood Life that she was ready to try dating again. "I feel like this is the perfect time. I’m ready to get back out there," the real estate agent said in June 2021. "It’s been kind of a crazy past year. I’m ready to shed all of that stuff and just get back out there."