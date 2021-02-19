'Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Debuts Bare Baby Bump Walking in Leggings and Sports Bra

✖

Christine Quinn is debuting her baby bump for the first time in public after her pregnancy reveal Wednesday. The Selling Sunset star showed off her bare belly in West Hollywood that same day clad in a black crop top, olive green leggings and black heels, carrying her dog in her arm and giving people a good look at her growing bump. See the photos, obtained by Us Weekly, here.

Quinn also showed off her bump on her Instagram Story Thursday, showing off her forearm stand during her yoga practice in bright pink athletic wear. She also took to the comments of her latest post to thank fans for their well-wishes on her motherhood journey. "CONGRATS CHRISTINE & CHRISTIAN!! so happy for you both!! & so excited for what the future has to offer for your gorgeous growing family!" one person commented, to which she responded with heart emojis and "thhaaank you." Another person commented that they could wait to see Quinn "rock pregnancy and motherhood," to which she replied, "Awww thank you for all the [kind] words!!"

News that Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, were expecting their first child together was first reported by TMZ, which shared that she was far past her first trimester. Quinn and her tech millionaire husband married in December 2019 which was shown on the Season 3 finale of the show but kept a secret from the public until then. "Don’t be a Queen waiting for a King," the new bride wrote on Instagram in August 2020 after her marriage was made public "Be a Queen busy with her kingdom until her King arrives."

Quinn has yet to share if she knows the sex of her baby, but previously told Metro in August that she "absolutely love[s] kids," and had plans to have a pair of her own. "I want two. I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine," she explained of her ideal family dynamic. "I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually quite a tomboy myself. Obviously, we want to travel first, but then after that, we’d love to start a family."

Selling Sunset hasn't officially been renewed for Season 4, but Quinn told Entertainment Tonight in August that filming would be "really interesting" if it does resume. "I feel like this year will be good because it's giving everyone a chance to cool off and, like, heal the wounds that have been going on since Season 3. So going into Season 4, I think it's going to be really interesting," she explained at the time.