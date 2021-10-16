Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Take Big Step Closer to Marriage

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are one step closer to making their dreams come true. On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared a video of the couple outside a courthouse, with El Moussa holding up their wedding license. The couple plan to get married later this month and cameras will be rolling to film a Discovery+ special.

“One step closer to becoming Mrs. El Moussa,” Young, 34, wrote on Instagram. “Got our marriage license today and it made us both emotional… now let’s get married already boy [El Moussa]!!!” She also included the hashtag “flipping her last name.” Young and El Moussa also shared videos of themselves walking up to the courthouse on their Instagram Stories. Young also posted a photo from December 2019 with the caption, “Just 2 adults who act like kids when they are together.”

The couple started daring in July 2019 and got engaged one year later. They both celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties in Palm Desert, California.They plan to get married later this month, with cameras filming Tarek and Heather The Big I Do for Discovery+. The special will be released in December.

At first, the two did not want the wedding filmed, but they wanted to capture the special moments with El Moussa’s children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. “When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn’t an easy decision because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private so we actually went back and forth for months deciding,” Young told Entertainment Tonight. “t was a no, it was a hard no. For a long time, it was a no, and as things started going on and then, like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor’s dress shopping, we were [thinking] how cute would that be to film?”

The Flip or Flop star and Young hoped to get married in Mexico, but this was another plan that was changed. Instead, they will tie the knot in California. The special will also give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the wedding came together in four months. “So, we want people to see the journey of our love and our wedding and bring people into our lives but it was a big decision, because our lives are out there so much,” Young told ET. “We were just saying, ‘Do we want this moment to be private or do we want the world to see it?’ So, I hope the world is happy that we’re filming it.”