‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4: A Total Guide for Fans

It’s been a while since fans have gotten to see the realtors from Selling Sunset back in action. But, you don’t have to worry about whether there’s more Selling Sunset on the way, as the show was renewed for Season 4. In advance of the show’s inevitable season premiere, check out everything you need to know about Season 4.

Season 1 of Selling Sunset originally dropped on Netflix in March 2019. Soon enough, the show became a hit and produced two more seasons, both of which aired in 2020 (Season 2 premiered in May 2020, while Season 3 premiered in August of the same year). The cast includes Chrishell Stause, Christina Quinn, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald, amongst others. Selling Sunset follows the lives of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles.

Considering that it’s been almost a year since Season 3 dropped on Netflix, what is there to know about Season 4? Based on the information that’s already been released, fans can expect an exciting season.

Renewal

Back in March, PEOPLE reported that Selling Sunset was renewed for two more seasons. So, not only will there be a Season 4 on the horizon, but you can also expect to see the group back for Season 5.

Cast

As of right now, the main cast will all be returning for Season 4. PEOPLE reported that Stause, Quinn, Young, Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim, will all return for the next two seasons of the Netflix reality series.

Filming

In early May, the cast of Selling Sunset reunited to begin filming Season 4. According to Us Weekly, everyone from Stause to Quinn chronicled their time on the set of the show on May 7, which is around the time when they returned to film.

Release Date

As of right now, there hasn’t been a release date set for Selling Sunset Season 4. While chatting with Us Weekly, Quinn did tease that new episodes could be coming out before the end of the year. So, it’s entirely possible that Season 4 could come soon.

What To Expect

There’s a ton that fans will be able to catch up on when Selling Sunset does come back for Season 4. In addition to all of the drama between the realtors, the cast has been through some major life events. Quinn gave birth to her first child in May, welcoming a son named Christian with her husband, Christian Richard, per Entertainment Tonight. There will also likely be many wedding festivities featured on the show in advance of Young’s wedding to Tarek El Moussa. Additionally, fans will get to see the romance between Stause and Jason, as they went public with their relationship this past July.

Season 4 Is a Wrap

Even though there hasn’t been an official release date revealed for Season 4, a good sign that it will be coming soon is that the cast has completed filming. Quinn said on ITV’s This Morning in late September that they wrapped Season 4 and that they’ve already begun work on Season 5. In other words, there is plenty of Selling Sunset on the way for fans to enjoy.