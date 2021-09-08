‘Selling Sunset’: Christine Quinn’s Surprising Reaction to Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Dating

Christine Quinn is thrilled her Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim dating. The Netflix reality star opened up to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday about the new romance in the Oppenheim Group offices, joking about how their relationship might affect the upcoming season of their show.

“Well I think maybe Mary [Fitzgerald] doesn’t get as many listings. No, I’m just joking! I really don’t know,” Quinn joked of her co-star, who previously dated Oppenheim before the premiere of Selling Sunset. “I think Mary and Chrishell have a very close relationship, and Mary is happy for her. Everyone is really good friends, believe it or not.”

Stause and Oppenheim went Instagram official with their relationship in July, with the lovebird’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim writing in the caption of their reveal, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.” Fitzgerald, who married husband Romain Bonnet in fall 2019, expressed her well wishes for the couple to PEOPLE not long after.

“I couldn’t be more excited for them! They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I’m over the moon that they’re together and make each other so happy,” she told the outlet in July. “Now Romain and I have our closest friends as a couple to double date with! I’m elated!” While Fitzgerald and Oppenheim might not have worked out, the real estate agent had high hopes for his future with Stause. “I think Jason is in a different place now than when we dated, and he’s now ready to commit,” she said. “They are also just an incredible match for each other! Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship.”

Selling Sunset is set to return for a fourth and fifth season on Netflix, even bringing in two new cast members to stir things up. Quinn told ET that the new episodes are going to be worth it for fans who have been waiting. “Hopefully by the end of the year [the new season will come out]. It’s gonna be a good time. We hope the show will be out by then,” she said. “And I think we have a lot of new cast members so we are throwing a lot of new people into the mix, into the fire.”