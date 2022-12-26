Netflix Removing Whole Season of Original Reality Show

The first season of Instant Hotel, an Australian reality series Netflix released in the U.S., is leaving Netflix this week. The 12 episodes will disappear from Netflix on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It's unclear if they will ever return.

Instant Hotel aired on Australia's Seven Network and was produced by Seven Studios. The show follows homeowners who turned their homes into "instant" hotels and were judged by each other. Those who received the best scores were crowned the winners and won an all-expense-paid stay at an instant hotel in California. Actor Luke Jacobz hosted the first season.

Season 1 aired on Seven back in November 2017, but was released to Netflix in the U.S. in 2018. The second season followed a similar format and aired in 2019. There were only six episodes in Season 2, which ended with the champions receiving $100,000. Netflix has not said how much longer Season 2 will remain on the platform. A third season was never produced or released, and it seems unlikely at this point if Netflix is comfortable with dropping Season 1.

Jannine Barossa, one of the stars from the first season, died in June 2021. She was 61. Barossa and her husband, Mark Barossa, turned their home into the Barossa Old Garage Bed and Breakfast in South Australia. Her family did not announce a cause of death.

Instant Hotel is not the only reality series to leave Netflix this month. The Challenge Seasons 12 and 25, and Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 3 and 4 disappeared on Dec. 14. The third and fourth seasons of Teen Mom 2 also disappeared on Dec. 14.

Although Instant Hotel was billed as a "Netflix Original," Netflix only served as the U.S. distributor for the series. Netflix's licensing deal with Seven Studios may have just expired, which would explain why it is leaving. This is the same reason why subscribers saw shows like Chewing Gum and Hemlock Grove leave Netflix, as the streamer simply let the licensing deals expire.

Netflix has spent the past couple of years building its own reality content. Shows like Love Is Blind and The Circle are produced for the streamer and have become big hits. Two more seasons of Love Is Blind are in the works. The fifth season of The Circle, titled The Circle Singles, will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 28.