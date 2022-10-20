Netflix Actually Has 4 Different Kinds of Originals

Whenever a Netflix Original leaves the streaming platform, it makes headlines because many assume all content made specifically for the streamer will be there forever. However, there are no guarantees in the entertainment industry. Not all "Netflix Originals" are equal, and there are four different kinds of Netflix-exclusive content. Netflix's September 2022 list announced the removal of the hit horror series Hemlock Grove, the first original horror series released by the streamer. The series, created by Brian McGreevy and executive produced by Eli Roth, ran three seasons between 2013 and 2015. Although the series has long been considered one of the first-ever Netflix originals, the streamer never outright owned it. Ownership of Hemlock Grove rests with Gaumont International Television, which has chosen not to renew Netflix's licensing agreement. Since the show was made early in Netflix's streaming existence, the company probably didn't see the need to keep its contract with Gaumont going indefinitely. Hemlock Grove was a series only distributed by Netflix and Gaumont has yet to say where the show could land next, notes What's On Netflix. Meanwhile, shows like Stranger Things, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Crown, and Ozark will likely never leave Netflix. Scroll on to learn why that's the case and what the four different types of Netflix Originals are.

True Netflix Originals Made by Netflix (Photo: Netflix) A "true" Netflix Original is one made completely by Netflix. House of Cards was the first completely original Netflix show, as the streamer ordered the show from studio MRC and Sony Pictures Television. Stranger Things, The Crown, and Ozark also fall into this category, notes What's On Netflix. These original shows are also distributed by Netflix internationally.

Internationally Exclusive Netflix Original (Photo: Netflix) The "Internationally Exclusive Netflix Original" category is an odd duck. These are shows that may be available on Netflix in the U.S., but not in other markets. For example, The CW series Black Lightning was considered a "Netflix Original" outside the U.S. because it was the only way to see that series for DC Comics fans. Inside the U.S., it was not a Netflix Original since it also aired on The CW. There are also some BBC shows, including Peaky Blinders, that are considered Netflix Originals everywhere outside the U.K.

Co-Produced Netflix Originals Netflix has also teamed up with international broadcasters and studios to produce shows. These programs may be exclusive to Netflix around the world, but might not be available in their partners' home countries. One example of this is the first-ever Netflix Original, Lilyhammer, which was produced with NRK in Norway and is available on Netflix worldwide. The Jason Momoa series Frontier was produced with Discovery in Canada, where it was not available on Netflix.

Netflix Originals Only Distributed by the Streamer (Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix) Now we're at the category that Hemlock Grove fell into. Early in its existence, Netflix often made distribution deals with studios that may be temporary. The best example of these is the Marvel shows, like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones. Marvel Studios produced these shows for Netflix, but Netflix canceled them all and decided not to renew the distribution deal. These shows have all since moved over to Disney+. Distribution deals are also how Netflix revived many beloved shows on previous networks. Netflix only signed a distribution deal with Warner Bros. Television for Lucifer, which kept the show alive for another season. Netflix was also once the streaming home of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and exclusively had the sixth season. The streamer let that deal expire and now The Clone Wars is on Disney+.

Major Netflix Originals that Left (Photo: Netflix) Some of the Netflix Originals that have left fall into the same category as Hemlock Grove. Netflix had FX's The Killing for a long time, after reviving the show for Season 4, but it left in 2018. Since Disney added most FX content to Hulu, you can find the series there. Chewing Gum, the series that earned I May Destroy You star Michaela Cole her first international attention, was on Netflix until April 2020 and is now on HBO Max. As previously mentioned, Netflix also had six Marvel shows – Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and The Punisher. Marvel Studios made these for Netflix, but the streamer canceled them all and did not renew the licensing deal. They left in March 2022 and are only available on Disney+.