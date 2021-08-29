Jannine Barossa, 'Instant Hotel' Star, Dead at 61

✖

Jannine Barossa, who starred in the first season of Netflix's Instant Hotel, died earlier this summer. She was 61. Instant Hotel is an Australian reality competition series released on Netflix in the U.S. The show centers on homeowners who turned their homes into hotels and are judged by each other. Barossa and her husband, Mark Barossa, were featured in Season 1 as the owners of Barossa Old Garage Bed and Breakfast in South Australia.

The Barossa family announced Barossa's death on July 6, adding that she passed away on June 21. "Jannine will be forever missed by her loving husband Mark, daughter Hollie, Family, Friends, B&B Guests, and fans of instant Hotel worldwide," the statement read. A poem was also included, reading, "Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loves still missed forever dear. Roses are red so is my wine. Refill my glass and I will be fine. Every time you raise your glass, think of our treasured Janine."

The statement did not include a cause of death. She was surrounded by her family, including Mark and their daughter Hollie, reports TMZ. Barossa and Mark were high school sweethearts. They ran a "unique retro home" as the show put it, as their bed and breakfast had a 1950s and 1960s theme. It slept eight people, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, notes PEOPLE. The Barossas were beloved by fans for their sense of humor while other contestants added drama to Instant Hotel.

Fans of the show flooded the Barossas' Facebook page with condolences. "I'm so sorry, we loved her on Instant Hotel and had hoped to one day come visit and meet the family. My condolences on the loss of your dear one," one fan commented. "Sending you all our love at this time. Janine made our family so welcome on our stay and memories we’ll cherish forever," another wrote. "I’m so sorry for your loss. Jannine was such a wonderful woman taken too soon," another person wrote. "Thinking of you and the family and sending strength and love."