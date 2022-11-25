'Love Is Blind' Star SK Reacts to Rumors He Cheated on Raven

Love Is Blind star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada is "pursuing legal action" against the multiple women who have accused him of cheating on Raven Ross, whom he met and got engaged to on the third season of the hit Netflix show. Alagbada, 34, took to Instagram Thursday to clap back against rumors that he had been unfaithful during his relationship with Ross, 29.

"Dear LIB Family, Raven and I left the Love is Blind altar as single individuals who went back to dating other people," the reality star began. While our journey back together hasn't been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends, and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact."

"These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against some of the accusers involved," Alagbada continued of the cheating accusations brought against him on social media, concluding, "I am deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving."

Claims of Alagbada cheating first surfaced on TikTok from user @emmwho9 in a since-deleted video. "Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he's actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now," the woman alleged. Another woman who goes by @hannahbethstyle on TikTok also claimed she and Alagbada dated in 2019 before getting back together in 2021 after Love Is Blind filming wrapped.

"I asked to see his phone to send pics of myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact named 'fiancé,'" she wrote in a video that also alleged the two went on multiple European vacations together. "I waited to confront him until dinner bc I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw," the woman continued. "He told me it was for the LIB show but it was just for $ & they were friends only."

Earlier this week, Alagbada and Ross announced they had split. "We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the formerly-engaged couple said in a joint statement. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."