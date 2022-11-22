Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in December 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come December, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in December, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 12/9/22 The Shack Leaving 12/10/22 Fast Color Leaving 12/11/22 Manhunt: Unabomber Leaving 12/14/22 Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4 The Challenge: Season 12 The Challenge: Season 25 Merlin: Seasons 1-5 Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 Leaving 12/15/22 The Danish Girl Leaving 12/27/22 Instant Hotel: Season 1 Leaving 12/28/22 Shrek the Musical

LEAVING 12/31 1BR A Cinderella Story A Clockwork Orange A Little Princess Blood Diamond Blow Blue Jasmine Casino Royale Chocolat Eyes Wide Shut I Love You, Man Life as We Know It Men in Black Men in Black II Men in Black 3 National Lampoon's European Vacation National Lampoon's Vacation New York Minute Point Break Police Academy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

