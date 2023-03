Netflix Totally Removing Original Reality Show

Both seasons of the Australian reality series Instant Hotel will be gone from Netflix by the end of March. After removing the first season on Dec. 27, 2022, the six-episode second season is scheduled to leave on Saturday, March 18. The competition series was only available on Netflix in the U.S., so it was marketed as a Netflix Original. No third season was ever produced.

Instant Hotel aired on Australia's Seven Network and was produced by Seven Studios. The show follows homeowners who turned their homes into "instant" hotels and were judged by each other. Those who received the best scores were crowned the winners and won an all-expense-paid stay at an instant hotel in California. Actor Luke Jacobz hosted the first season.

Season 1 aired on Seven back in November 2017, but was released to Netflix in the U.S. in 2018. The second season followed a similar format and aired in 2019. There were only six episodes in Season 2, which ended with the champions receiving $100,000. A third season was never produced or released, and it seems unlikely at this point if Netflix is comfortable with dropping the entire show from its platform.

Jannine Barossa, one of the stars from the first season, died in June 2021. She was 61. Barossa and her husband, Mark Barossa, turned their home into the Barossa Old Garage Bed and Breakfast in South Australia. Her family did not announce a cause of death.

Instant Hotel was not the only reality series to leave Netflix during December. The Challenge Seasons 12 and 25, and Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 3 and 4 disappeared on Dec. 14. The third and fourth seasons of Teen Mom 2 also disappeared on Dec. 14.

Although Instant Hotel was billed as a "Netflix Original," Netflix only served as the U.S. distributor for the series. Netflix's licensing deal with Seven Studios may have just expired, which would explain why left the service. This is the same reason why subscribers saw shows like Chewing Gum and Hemlock Grove leave Netflix, as the streamer simply let the licensing deals expire.

Netflix has spent the past couple of years building its own reality content. Shows like Love Is Blind and The Circle are produced for the streamer and have become big hits. Two more seasons of Love Is Blind are in the works. The fifth season of The Circle, titled The Circle Singles, was released on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Netflix also hosts other home makeover shows, including Instant Dream House, Dream House Makeover, Interior Design Matters, Tiny House Nation, and Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.