Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Update on Wife Lauren's Pregnancy: 'We Are Ready for Anything' (Exclusive)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is ready for a party of five. The Jersey Shore star announced in September that his wife Lauren was pregnant with their third child, a baby girl, and is "ready for anything" as her due date draws closer. Sorrentino opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the seventh season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premieres Thursday, Feb. 8, looking back on his journey to finding "all [he's] ever wanted."

With Lauren at about 33 weeks into her pregnancy, Sorrentino, his wife and their two older kids, 2-year-old Romeo and 1-year-old Mia, are eagerly awaiting the newest member of the family. "We are ready for anything," the MTV star said excitedly. "So the baby can come at any moment now ... and we are headed for a Situation, family of five, in the next couple of weeks."

"I can't believe I'm going to have three babies," Sorrentino gushed, calling fatherhood "the best ever" and noting that he's "definitely ready for it to be a happy circus" with three kids under 3 years old. "I'll be honest with you, this is all I've ever wanted," he shared. "I've always worked towards having a big Italian family." With both he and his wife coming from families with four kids, Sorrentino revealed that he and Lauren are "going to leave the door open just in case [they] want a fourth."

"I love to be a very active dad. I'm there for everything," the reality personality added. "I think it's very important to be a mindful dad. So I cherish every breakfast, every lunch. I take my son in the backyard almost every day. I have a chicken coop in the backyard with chickens. We collect the eggs together. It's so amazing." He continued, "So, I think the best [parenting] advice that I can ever give is that you make it up as you go along. It goes by quick. I know my son's only 2 and I have another baby that's 1, but just try to be mindful through it all."

Celebrating eight years of sobriety as he's ready to welcome the newest member of his family, Sorrentino thanked his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates for supporting him in everything he does – from becoming a father to releasing his memoir Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation, which fans will be able to see play out on this upcoming season of the MTV show.

"When you're filming together with the same cast for pretty much 15 years, you have a lot of those [surreal] moments," he told PopCulture. "And me being this sober, mindful dad, I'm always so grateful that I get to work with my best friends who started as co-workers and now are pretty much family. So, definitely releasing this book and having them all be so proud about it and [the book] being all over the press and getting such amazing reviews, I couldn't be more in my feels right now."

See Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick reunite on the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which returns for Season 7 on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.