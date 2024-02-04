Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Scary Video of Son Choking

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed on his Instagram account on Saturday that his two-year-old son, Romeo, choked on a piece of pasta on Thursday while eating dinner. The Jersey Shore star has shared Ring camera footage of the harrowing moment that took place as he and his wife, Lauren, were trying to save the toddler's life.

Sorrentino and his family were enjoying a family dinner as they sat in a comfortable chair at the table, with his 2-year-old son Romeo sitting beside them. Romeo took a bite of a portion of pasta pesto gnocchi, and that's when things took a turn for the worse.

Almost immediately, Romeo is distressed, coughing and crying, and Sorrentino is on his feet checking in on his eldest child within seconds, checking in on him quickly before Romeo collapses into a hunched posture.

Sorrentino is in the company of two adults, and one of them can clearly be heard saying, "He's choking, he's choking," while the other woman, who appears to be Lauren, goes to the kitchen to get some water to help him.

Trying to dislodge the food from Romeo's windpipe, Sorrentino repeatedly smacks his son on the back, and Romeo lets out a loud cry. His mother pulls him into a tight embrace after using some kind of tool to remove the food from his windpipe.

A couple of pictures were shared by the father of three after the video was posted, and he explained in more detail how Romeo got the pasta stuck in his throat, applauding himself and his wife for staying calm even though they were in the middle of a scary situation.

"THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES ‼️" Sorrentino wrote. "It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !!"

"He hunched over and wasn't breathing I am so proud of how my wife and I didn't panic, didn't hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," he continued. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out it's safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won't be having gnocchi anytime soon."

Sorrentino's co-stars from Jersey Shore responded to the post in the comments section. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented, "So scary! Poor Romeo! You guys are wonderful parents," and Sammi Giancola wrote, "Omg my heart, so glad he's okay!"

In addition, Jenni "JWoww" Farley said, "thank goodness everything is okay." Sorrentino and Lauren, who married in November 2018, are expecting their third child together. After welcoming Romeo in May of 2021, Lauren gave birth to Mia Bella in January of 2023, less than two years later.