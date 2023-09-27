'Jersey Shore': Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expecting Third Child With Wife Lauren

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren announced on Tuesday, September 26, that they are expecting their third child together. The couple met in college and fell in love before getting married in 2018. "Good things come in threes," the couple wrote on social media. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024."

A pair of accompanying fall-themed photos featured the reality stars with their two children, Romeo, 2, and Mia, eight months, as well as a sonogram of their third child. "Three under three 👻 here we go," Lauren, 38, wrote in the comments. It was a joyous occasion, and the couple's friends congratulated them on the big news. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino wrote, "Anotha one, " while Pauly D said, "Hat trick !!!"

After a whirlwind of highs and lows for the couple, the good news follows not long after the pregnant actress suffered a miscarriage just weeks after Mike was released from prison on tax evasion charges. "The night he came home, we actually conceived. And then at about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried," Lauren told Us Weekly. "When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. If I didn't have my faith, I wouldn't be here."

Lauren indicated that the ordeal was "hard" and "really difficult" for her, which was one of the reasons why she decided to share her experience with others as well. "I didn't want to hold this in," she said in the interview. "I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process."

As the father of two, Mike, 41, pointed out, they had their Jersey Shore friends' support throughout the process. "We go out to dinner with them pretty much every other weekend, and we support each other with birthdays and things like that. So when [the loss] happened, all of them checked up on me and Lauren," he explained to Us Weekly. "They were making sure that we did what we were supposed to do."

"They were just like an extra layer of family," Lauren added. "They were really the only people besides immediate family that knew we were pregnant, so we were able to share that experience with them." She went on to express that the hardship did have a silver lining in that it "definitely brought us closer together."

"Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it," she explained. "Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our back. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do."