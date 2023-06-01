Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating the fact that "love wins" as he commemorates reconnecting with now-wife Lauren Sorrentino 10 years ago. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, 40, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a throwback photo with Lauren, 38, from earlier in their relationship. The two smile for the camera as Mike gently places his hand on Lauren's waist, while she snuggles in close to his side.

"A decade ago, I would reconnect with the love of my life and never look back," Mike captioned the photo. "Today we have a beautiful family of four after never giving up on ourselves and our future. Love wins." Lauren sweetly commented, "I love you," as fans chimed in that the couple is an example of "true soulmates" and a "forever love."

Mike and Lauren (née Pesce) first met as students at Brookdale Community College in 2005 and dated until Mike was cast on the original Jersey Shore in 2008. The two stayed broken up for the duration of the original MTV show's run but rekindled things off-screen in 2013 after its end. "One night in [the] spring of 2013, I was at a kickboxing gym and he knew I was going there because I kept seeing his family there," Lauren previously told Us Weekly. "He knew what class I took every night and then he showed up. We connected and that was just it." She continued: "Even though we were on such a long break – like, years – once we reconnected, it was full steam ahead."

In February 2018, Mike popped the question. "I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn't even love myself," he said during the proposal, aired on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. "You're my best friend, my college sweetheart, my better half. You make me a better person. Please make me the happiest man on earth. Will you please marry me?"

In November 2018, Lauren and Mike married, and Lauren would stick by her husband's side through his eight-month prison sentence on tax evasion charges and through his continued sobriety journey. "She's my best friend, my better half," Mike said of Lauren in 2018. "She makes me a better person. I'm so excited that she's in my life." Lauren added, "When I met Mike, I met him as a person and not as a celebrity. So I've always known him at his core – him being the most giving and loving family-type of guy in his soul."

In 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, son Romeo, and in January 2023, they welcomed daughter Mia. "We couldn't be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the parents of two announced a the time. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."