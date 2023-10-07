Michael Strahan Gets Special 'Dancing With the Stars' Cameo

Michael Strahan is going from New York to LA next week for Dancing With the Stars. The Good Morning America co-host will serve as a guest judge for Tuesday's episode for Motown Night according to GMA. Strahan is the first guest judge for Season 32, joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The couples will dance to some of the biggest hits in Motown as they try to stay on for another week for a chance to take home the Len Goodman Mirroball Trophy.

Season 32 of DWTS kicked off on Sept. 26 with a new crop of celebrities competing. Veep star Matt Walsh and his partner Koko Iwasaki were the first couple to be eliminated. For Week 2, the couples participated in Latin Night, with Zoey 101 actress Jamie Lynn Spears and her partner Alan Bersten going home at the end of the night. With Motown Night coming up, it will surely be entertaining.

Dancing With the Stars has already been intense this season. Prior to the start of the season, there were quite a few changes going on. Some pros were announced to not be returning, either willingly or not by choice, and the WGA strike nearly postponed the premiere. With two weeks under its belt, things are only going to be getting more intense, and fans will still speak their minds for DWTS and their favorite or least favorite on the show. Not to mention the fact that one couple is rumored to be an actual couple, which just adds on to the pressure

Fans should expect to not see Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Tuesday because of Dancing With the Stars. However, he will more than likely be back on Wednesday and bringing the newest eliminated couple with him. Fans will have to vote for their favorite couple like crazy if they don't want to see them on GMA. It will be exciting to see what everyone brings to the ballroom for Motown Night and how Strahan does as a guest judge.

Make sure to tune in on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ to see how the couples do for Motown Night. Michael Strahan being a guest judge, will surely be interesting to watch as well, but it's nothing he can't handle. Season 32 is already making out to be a great season, and there is so much more to come in the following weeks.