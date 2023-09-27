'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates First Celebrity of Season 32

Dancing With the Stars is officially back for Season 32 and back on ABC after a two-season stint exclusively on Disney+. The season premiere brought some new faces, like new co-host Julianne Hough and new pro Rylee Arnold, the younger sister of DWTS vet Lindsay Arnold. With a super-sized night that lasted for over two hours, viewers got to see what this season has in store. Fans were also introduced to the new crop of celebrity contestants, but of course, one didn't survive the night.

The bottom two celebrities were real estate broker Mauricio Umansky and Veep star Matt Walsh (Umansky's partner is Emma Slater and Walsh's is Koko Iwasaki). With the judges' scores combined with fan votes, Walsh ended up being the first celebrity eliminated for Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Even despite some pretty fancy footwork and fans are even saying that he was robbed.

Walsh and Iwasaki danced the Cha Cha and despite the performance being one of the better ones of the night, the three judges only gave the couple a 12. Walsh's journey to the ballroom wasn't an easy one this past week. The Buying Beverly Hills star opted to step away from the series in the midst of the WGA strike to stand in solidarity. When it was reported that the Guild had come to a tentative agreement with the AMPTP and that the strike would end, he came back. Only for him to be eliminated, which is harsh.

The remaining list of celebrities and pros is as follows: Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Adriana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko, Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten, Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+ as well. This season is just getting started, and there is much to look forward to. Who will take home the coveted and newly-named Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy? Tune in every week to see who stays and who's eliminated.