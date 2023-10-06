'DWTS' Pro Mark Ballas and Wife BC Jean Open up About Suffering a Miscarriage

Mark Ballas and BC Jean take a moment to reflect on a painful time in their lives that they endured. The former Dancing With the Stars pro and a songwriter currently expecting their first child together shared their story of miscarriage in their new song called "Rainbow."

"We lost a baby last year," they wrote on the Instagram page for their band Alexander Jean on Oct. 5, "just when we thought we were in a good place to tell friends + family, we received the heavy news that our little one wasn't going to make it. We've been through hard times in our lives, but this was a different kind of sadness."

Their three-minute song honors anyone who has been affected by loss. "We hope it brings whoever listens some kind of peace," they continued, "and reminds you that a rainbow isn't far behind."

Following their wedding in 2016, the couple announced in June that they were expecting a child. "Lately we've been..." the couple captioned an Instagram post on June 26, "making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music." The caption of their post continued, "Also, we've been making.... a tiny human."

Ballas revealed an intimate glimpse of his wife's pregnancy two months after their announcement. "Big jumps + little hands," he captioned a video of them visiting their doctor in August. "Seeing our baby move for the first time was an experience & a moment I'll never forget, I can't wait to meet you little one I'm all in my feels, now that it's getting real."

The two bandmates initially met in a sonically appropriate way. Ballas was blown away by Jean's singing at a party during their first encounter, the couple revealed in an interview with Riff Magazine. "He couldn't see me; he could only hear me," Jean said. "And I think he liked what he heard."

"Right when I got there, the whole room was just watching this girl on stage, and she was killing it," Ballas added. "Her voice gave me the feels of a Janis Joplin. I was just blown away." They quickly became close after exchanging numbers, and Jean explained, "we realized we had great chemistry both on and off the stage." In 2015, they formed the band Alexander Jean, a combination of both of their middle names.