Jamie Lynn Spears Has Sweet Message Following 'DWTS' Elimination

As Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars continues, Jamie Lynn Spears was eliminated for Week 2. The former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram following the elimination, looking back at her short time on the dancing series. She praised her partner, Alan Bersten, telling him that he is "the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for. I got to raise some money for my SAG-AFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot."

While there were fans that were not happy with Spears being on DWTS, many still showed their support, and she saw it all. "I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight," Spears continued. "and I appreciate the tremendous amount of love and support, but this was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!"

Spears and Bersten did the Cha Cha for Latin Night, and it seemed like they were able to improve, getting a 16/30. However, in the end, it was just them and former NFL player Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart in the Bottom Two. Peterson managed to get enough votes, and fans had to say goodbye to the Zoey 101 star. Even Derek Hough called it "a shocker" and "quite surprising." Spears' journey on DWTS may have come to an end, but it sounds like she will continue supporting her friends and rooting for her favorites all the way to the end.

With two couples out, DWTS will only be getting more intense. It's going to be entertaining to see what will happen next and who will go home with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season. There is still much to look forward to, even if your favorite is already out. With some big nights ahead for the rest of the season, you won't want to miss it. New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Season 32 is only just getting started and there's a lot left.