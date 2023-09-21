'DWTS' Makes Huge Gesture to Tribute Late Judge Len Goodman

Dancing With the Stars is honoring Len Goodman in a major way after the beloved head judge died in April at the age of 78 following a private battle with bone cancer. Dancing With the Stars executive producer Conrad Green revealed to USA Today that the Mirrorball trophy awarded to the winner of each season had been renamed in Goodman's honor.

"The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing With the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl," Green told the outlet of the heartfelt decision. "We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he's had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us." The trophy's name dedication will be held on the Sept. 26 premiere of Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars and is planned as "a really moving moment," according to Green. "Len loves this show and will always be there, looking down on us," he added.

Goodman served as a judge on Dancing With the Stars from 2005 to 2022 and appeared as a founding judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC's similar ballroom dance competition, from 2004 to 2016. In November 2022, he announced his retirement from Dancing With the Stars, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family in the U.K.

"While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness," he said during his farewell episode. The professional dancer continued. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," adding, "I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

Five months later, Goodman's rep announced that Goodman had passed away following a private bone cancer battle. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," the rep said at the time, calling the late judge "a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."