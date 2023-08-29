Another 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Not Returning for Season 32

When Dancing with the Stars Season 32 kicks off this fall on ABC, at least one long-time professional dancer won't be hitting the ballroom dance floor. Lindsay Arnold, who previously appeared in 10 seasons of the hit dancing competition and won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 25, confirmed in a recent TikTok that she will not be returning to DWTS after bowing out in Season 31, making her the second pro dancer to tap out of the competition after Whitney Carson also announced she will not compete.

"I've been thinking very heavily about it," Arnold told her followers of her potential return to the show. "And ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family. I know that's not the answer that probably some of you want to hear. But at the end of the day, it's what's best for me and my family."

Arnold had been a DWTS staple for 10 seasons, first making her debut as a pro dancer in 2013. She participated in every season between 2015 and 2021, and in 2017, she won the Mirror Ball Trophy with singer-actor Jordan Fisher. Arnold announced ahead of Season 31 that she would not be returning to the dance floor, and while many fans were hoping to see her return for the upcoming season, which moves back to ABC following a single season on Disney+, the pro dancer explained that several factors influenced her decision.

"The logistics of moving myself, my 2-and-half-year-old and my 3-and-a-half-month-old down to L.A. for a few months by myself, it's just a lot," Arnold, who welcomed her second child with husband, Samuel Cusick in May, said. "And to be honest, a lot of it is I don't want to separate our family. I don't really want to put my kids through that right now. I feel like this time of their life is so precious, and it's moving so, so fast, and I want to cherish every single moment. I don't want to miss a beat. And right now, the thing that's giving me the most fulfillment and joy is being a mom."

Although Arnold, who added that she plans to focus on other aspects of her career, went on to share that she believes leaving DWTS after Season 30 the "right decision" for her and her family, she did tease that she may not be entirely done with DWTS. The influencer told her fans that she is "never going to say that I'm just, like, done forever... Few years down the road, things might change or even next year maybe things might change," adding, "that's not to say that I'm not gonna be maybe having some fun connections to this season. I'm not gonna say anything other than that. But I'm very excited for this next season."

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 kicks off this fall on ABC, with episodes airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson have been confirmed to be competing, with the complete cast and list of pros set to be revealed on Sept. 13.