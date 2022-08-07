Meghan McCain Responds to Joy Behar With Reveal of Comment That Made Her Quit 'The View'

Meghan McCain has doubled down and said that Joy Behar was the biggest factor behind her exit from The View. During an interview on The Commentary Magazine Podcast, McCain seemed to respond to Behar's recent comments about McCain's conservative replacement on the long-running daytime talk show by reflecting on her own exit.

The moment that sparked her exit came after her return from maternity leave in January 2021. Fresh off bringing daughter Liberty into the world, McCain returned to The View and Behar told her on the air that she did not miss her.

"I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, 'Nobody missed you, we didn't miss you, you shouldn't have come back,'" McCain says on the podcast. "And I just... I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and [I started] crying."

Watching the clip from The View, Behar does indeed respond to McCain saying she missed "fighting with me" by saying she did not miss her on the show. But she only spoke for herself and not the rest of the panel on the show. Also, it doesn't seem like McCain starts crying or "lactating" while the cameras are rolling. She does protest the comment a bit and said it was "so nasty." But both did seem to crack a smile too, so it's hard to gauge. The moment isn't helped by the use of Zoom either, keeping the panelists apart in little boxes like some sort of angry Brady Bunch.

McCain continues with her take on the moment with the podcast, noting that she returned to her office after going off the air, threw up, and then spoke to her brother who convinced her to leave the show. "I didn't feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn't feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it," McCain said. "That was why I left!"

The former co-host made clear that she'd do everything in her power to stop her daughter from ever joining the show, adding that she'd "lie in front of a train track" before allowing it. That's if the show is even around in 15 years.

The View announced McCain's permanent replacement on Thursday, confirming that Alyssa Farah Griffin will be joining as the conservative voice. Guest co-host Ana Navarro is also joining as a permanent member of the panel.

Behar commented on the new co-host and how she'll fit in compared to McCain. "Alyssa has got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly." Behar said. "I think this girl is going to do very well -- I call her girl because she's only 32 years old. This show is a volleyball game, it's not a golf game. If you know to hit the ball and wait for it to come back to you, you'll be fine. That's the only advice I ever give anybody."