'The Masked Singer' Could Walk Away With Multiple Emmys This Year

The Masked Singer is perhaps one of the most buzzed about shows on social media, and its popularity is showing off in its accolades. On Tuesday, the Fox singing competition series, which sees celebrities belting it out onstage behind extravagant and wild costumes, picked up not one, but two Emmy nominations, meaning it has the chance to walk home with some pretty big wins when the 73rd Emmy Awards airs on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

This year's Emmy nominees were unveiled on Tuesday, with The Masked Singer being recognized in both the Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series. For Production Design, the show is receiving the nod for "The Season Premiere - The Masks Return," and is going up against Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Saturday Night Live. Recognized for "The Spicy 6 - The Competition Heats Up!" in the Lighting Design/Lighting Direction category, The Masked Singer is up against America's Got Talent, Dancing With The Stars, Saturday Night Live, and The Voice.

Should the show walk away with an award in either of the two categories, it will double The Masked Singer's current Emmy count. Last year, the show took home its first Emmy award when it won in the Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program at the 2020 Emmys. Along with that that award and its 2021 Emmy nominees, the show has received a total of five Emmy nominations. In 2020, The Masked Singer was also up for Outstanding Competition Program, and in 2019, the show received a nomination in the Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming category.

However, it wasn't all celebratory news for the beloved competition. Although the show walked away Tuesday with two Emmy nods, The Masked Singer also had one of the most notable 2021 Emmy snubs. A ratings powerhouse for Fox, and also the topic of plenty of discussion on social media, The Masked Singer was not recognized in the Outstanding Competition Program category, which is down from six nominees to just five due to Emmy rule changes. Nominated in the category instead is CBS' The Amazing Race, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's The Voice, Netflix's Nailed It!, and Bravo's Top Chef.

While that might be some sad news for fans, The Masked Singer has a chance at redemption. The series is slated to return for Season 6 this fall, meaning the show could receive more Emmy nods for the 2022 ceremony. The upcoming season will see Nick Cannon returning to host alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger returning to judge.