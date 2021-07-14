'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Drops Major Clues for Upcoming Costumes

✖

The Masked Singer may have only wrapped up its fifth season, but the fan-favorite series is already looking ahead to Season 6. On Tuesday, the Fox singing competition released its first look at the upcoming season as it begins filming with a live audience in California, offering up the first clues to the new seasons’ costumes.

Released on YouTube, the 10-second-long trailer begins with host Nick Cannon stating, "it's the return of the global singing phenomenon. Can you guess the celebrities behind the mask?" As he walks into a room full of monitors, fans get their first glimpse at the potential costumes for the show. Although some are difficult to make out, one monitor, with the phrase "4 Nat 4" below it, shows a hamster running on a wheel, potentially teasing a hamster costume. Another monitor shows a banana split, with a third showing someone with a deck of cards, possibly teasing a magician. Another monitor shows someone whose face is concealed wearing a sweatshirt reading "Don't talk to me." Below that monitor, "3 Rob 3" is printed.

The seconds-long clip sparked plenty of theories on both costumes and the possible celebrities behind the masks. Taking note of the banana split, several Masked Singer fans theorized it could be a costume "with multiple people for the ice cream scoops." Many seem to believe that deck of cards could signal magician costume, with one person even suggesting it could be a clue hinting at "a magician behind the mask maybe Neil Patrick Harris." Others were interested in the names "Rob" and "Nat" shown below two monitors. One person asked, "could it be Rob Lowe & Nat Faxon? Rob Schneider and Nat Wolff? Rob Kardashian & Nat Borchers?"

However, the most interest seemed to be focused on what appeared to be a full costume that made an appearance. In the bottom corner of the screen, one monitor appeared to show "what seems to be concept art." While the screen was blurry and difficult to make out, viewers saw what appeared to be "a blue suit, yellow pants, and a top hat," though the creature in the outfit was unclear, with some suggesting a zebra while others believe they saw a flamingo.

Fans will ultimately have to wait a little while longer to see if their theories are correct. So far, little information has been released about the upcoming season, including costumes and the celebrities donning them. However, what is known is that along with Cannon, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger will return. The Masked Singer Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date, though it is set to return sometime this fall on Fox in its usual Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET timeslot.