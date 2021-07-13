Primetime Emmys 2021: Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, 'Small Axe,' and More Snubbed

Following the 2021 Emmys nominations, fans of the award show are shocked that some of their favorite TV shows of the past year didn't make the Academy's list of the best and brightest. HBO and HBO Max lead this year's list of nominations with 130. Netflix followed closely behind with a total of 129. Some of the nominees this year include fan favorites like Netflix's Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country and a few surprises like Emily in Paris and Hulu's Pen15.

The Crown and The Mandalorian tied for most nominations with 24 each. Wandavision, a product of Disney+ and Marvel, came in second with 23, and The Handmaid's Tale finished in third with 21. Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's ceremony, which is scheduled for Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.