Primetime Emmys 2021: Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, 'Small Axe,' and More Snubbed
Following the 2021 Emmys nominations, fans of the award show are shocked that some of their favorite TV shows of the past year didn't make the Academy's list of the best and brightest. HBO and HBO Max lead this year's list of nominations with 130. Netflix followed closely behind with a total of 129. Some of the nominees this year include fan favorites like Netflix's Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country and a few surprises like Emily in Paris and Hulu's Pen15.
The Crown and The Mandalorian tied for most nominations with 24 each. Wandavision, a product of Disney+ and Marvel, came in second with 23, and The Handmaid's Tale finished in third with 21. Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's ceremony, which is scheduled for Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
While her co-star Hugh Grant scored a nomination for his part in the limited series, unfortunately the nom wasn't in the bag for Kidman. A shocking snub for the more than well accomplished star.
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Ethan Hawke went without recognition this year for his role in Showtime's The Good Lord Bird –– which opened to sparkling reviews from critics.
"Small Axe"
It may have been due to some confusion over the category, but Steve Mcqueen's anthology series Small Axe was also left out of this year's nominations.
"Late Night with Seth Meyers"
Late Night with Seth Meyers was surprisingly shut out of the Variety Talk Show category, a shocking move considering it's earned a writing nom for the last four years. The show did grab a directing nomination, however.
Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Unfortunately, the NBC comedy's lead star didn't nab a nomination for the show which was recently canceled. The series did earn three nominations for outstanding original music and lyrics, outstanding guest actress in a comedy series, and outstanding music direction.
Ted Danson, Mr. Mayor
Ted Danson is no stranger to the prestigious awards, but he'll sadly have to sit out of this year's ceremony. The Good Place alum didn't snag a nomination for his new comedy Mr. Mayor.