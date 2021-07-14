Emmy Nominations 2021: Full List of This Year's Awards Contenders

Television's biggest night is almost here and the 73rd Emmy Awards nominees are officially in! On Tuesday morning, father-daughter team Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma, came together to present the Emmy nominations for the 2020-2021 TV season. The Television Academy's Emmy nominations live-streamed via the Emmys website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

This year’s Emmys awards ceremony, which recognizes the achievements of storytellers who are shaping television, will mark the second to be held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though it will look much different from the 2020 Emmys. Last year's ceremony was an audience-free occasion at the Staples Center. Set to be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, whose real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles and who stars on CBS' hit sitcom The Neighborhood, this year's event will see nominees and their guests gathering together at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, marking the first time the ceremony has aired on the network since 2017 when The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was tapped to host. Following Tuesday's nominations, according to IndieWire, the final round of voting for the awards ceremony will begin Aug. 19 and continue through Aug. 30. Keep scrolling to see this year’s Emmy nominees.