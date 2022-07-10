'Married at First Sight' Bride Reveals Divorce With Just Three Words

Married at First Sight couple Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak are calling it quits. Phommasak broke the news first on Saturday, with a very simple, three-word Instagram caption. Moy shared a much longer post, revealing that he was not expecting to make the announcement this weekend.

"Divorce feels good," Phommasak, 33, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a bikini and smiling as she sits on a surfboard. Phommasak also posted celebratory videos and photos on her Instagram Story, set to breakup songs. "Take back your narrative (Even when your voice shakes)," she captioned one post with Kanye West's "Hurricane" playing.

Moy, 39, responded by sharing a longer statement on his Instagram page. He said he did not expect to expect their divorce news to break over the weekend. However, he was prepared for it, Moy wrote. "When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could face [overcoming] the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship," Moy wrote.

"Over time, I've lost hope that this could happen, and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can't seem to fix or overcome," Moy continued. He now believes their relationship is "unstable in its current form." Although they have repeatedly tried, he believes they can no longer "get it to the point where it is functioning at a level that is healthy enough, while both of our needs are being met."

Moy said the two have been separated for "a little while now" and he realized there was no way to save the marriage. His statement included a direct message to Phommasak, telling her that he will always love her and he wished they "were a better fit" together. In the last part of his statement, Moy said he is "doing my best to stay positive" and was lucky to have friends supporting him. "I don't regret anything I've given, but it's time that we start doing what's best for ourselves," he wrote.

Phommasak responded to Moy's statement in a since-deleted comment caught by Monsters & Critics. In the post, she claimed Moy was the one who asked for a divorce and "begged" him to stay. She accused him of never offering to help with her dog Sushi, who is dying of cancer, she wrote. Phommasak also claimed Moy was already dating other people.

"You are not heartbroken, so stop acting like this for everyone else," Phommasak wrote. "You made this choice before involving me in the final decision and you said I was not allowed to talk about it, even though you said you were already seeing other people. Just be honest about your truths and we can both move on peacefully."

Moy and Phommasak met and married during Married at First Sight Season 14, notes Us Weekly. They were one of the few couples still together after their season ended. However, they had a rocky relationship, which continued after the cameras finished rolling. In June, Moy shared an update with fans, referencing the challenges of their relationship. "At our best, our relationship has been truly special, and full of love," he wrote at the time. "Although we face our own set of challenges, one thing's for sure, our chemistry can't be denied."