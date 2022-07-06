'Married at First Sight': Lindy and Binh Reveal Their Biggest Fears Ahead of Season 15 Premiere (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight Season 15 stars Lindy and Binh had a lot to think about before tying the knot with Miguel and Morgan just moments after coming face-to-face for the first time. Ahead of the Wednesday, July 6 premiere of the Lifetime series' San Diego-based season, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their journey to Married at First Sight and their biggest fear when it came to marrying a stranger.

Binh has been embarking on his own journey of self-discovery after putting "a lot of emphasis into individual achievements," he told PopCulture, but finding himself without a partner to share those achievements because he was "too busy living life in the fast lane." He's looking for someone just like his mom to be that partner.

"My mom is picture perfect in my eyes. Her personality is everything I looked for in a woman in my romantic journey," he told PopCulture. "My mom is selfless, kind, patient, empathetic and thoughtful. She believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. In moments of conflict, she was calm and soft-spoken. ... Evolution pre-programmed people to seek out partners who come from their same species group. And since men's earliest and closest contact is with their mothers, it becomes the template that they seek out physically and emotionally in a partner." When it came to finally meeting his new wife Morgan, Binh admitted, "My biggest worry was that I wasn't going to be attracted to her and that my friends/family wouldn't like her."

On a similar journey of self-discovery is bride-to-be Lindy. After her first engagement ended when she was "young and naive," Lindy knew she needed to find herself and take time to travel after being in school for so long. "I feel like I've achieved everything I wanted to while I was single," she told PopCulture, adding, "Being so close to getting married at such a young age made me feel like I had a second chance at being independent, even though in reality, it was my first chance."

Lindy was done with dating and apps and ready to start dating intentionally to find her husband after meeting her niece at 3 weeks old completely changed her mind about having kids. "I was exhausted because it felt that guys I went on a date with wanted something casual and didn't take dating me seriously," she shared, revealing it was a friend who suggested she apply for MAFS. "I was excited to know someone was ready for marriage without ever meeting me."

Before she walked down the aisle to Miguel, Lindy recalled having nightmares "that the groom would see me as I walked down the aisle and decide to walk away." On a whole other level, the physical therapy doctor was worrying about COVID, as she was working a lot at the time in a hospital that "was overflowing with COVID patients. "I was worried I would get sick, infect someone else, or miss my wedding and honeymoon!" she recalled. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) returns for Season 15 on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.