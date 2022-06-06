'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcomes First Baby

✖

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow. The latest addition comes courtesy of Season 11 stars Woody and Amani Randall. They welcomed a baby boy on June 3. They named their son Reign Randall, the couple told PEOPLE.

"It's still pretty early but we think he may look more like Woody, and he may have Woody's eyes. I think he has my nose," Amani said in a statement. "I'm very excited for Father's Day. I'm looking forward to taking all the cheesy pictures with my baby, and wearing matching outfits," Randall added.

(Photo: Woody + Amani Randall, Kinetic Content)

Their son was born weighing 8 ounces, 20.5 inches, the Randalls told Essence. "It's definitely a full-circle moment for us," they told the outlet. "We took our love as strangers and created this human together. He's nothing we could have ever imagined, he's even more perfect. To have this baby together and to share this love is really wonderful."

The Randalls also told PEOPLE they had an at-home delivery. "We had an at-home delivery, so it was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team," Amani said. "It was special and very intimate."

The Randalls announced they were expecting their first child in February to mark their second wedding anniversary. Amani, 31, said they found out when she was about eight weeks along. She thought she got food poisoning while visiting Los Angeles for a Married at First Sight special. After they returned home, Amani took a pregnancy test, which was negative. Woody asked her to take a second test, which turned out to be positive.

"I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom. He smiled and said 'What, are you pregnant?'" Amani told PEOPLE in February. "I nodded, handed him the positive pregnancy test... He smiled so big! I kicked him out of the bathroom." Amani took a third pregnancy test just to make sure, and this one also showed a positive result.

The Randalls were introduced to Married at First Sight fans during Season 11, which aired in July 2020. The season focused on five couples from New Orleans, three of whom got married. Karen Landry and Miles Williams are still together, while Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner split in November 2021. Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.