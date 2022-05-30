'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

✖

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.

Perkins confirmed his sudden job change to Daily Mail Australia, revealing that since leaving the Channel Nine series, he has walked away from his carpentry job. Perkins told the outlet that he "had so much on after the show finished" and it "became too much of a balancing act with all the new opportunities that have popped up." Perkins explained that after his time on the series came to an end, he was "working three days a week then went to two days then sometimes just working one day because I was having so much fun."

Perkins possibly first hinted his interest in a full-time social media job back in early May when he shared jumped in on a TikTok trend, though his clip came with an embarrassing mishap. In the video, Perkins could be seen sitting on a chair in nothing but his underwear as he prepared to get ready for a Married at First Sight dinner party. After he tossed his sneaker towards the camera, Perkins was fully dressed. Unfortunately for Perkins, the zipper on his pants was down.

Perkins, who boasts 270,000 Instagram followers, a number that is steadily growing, can reportedly expect to make upwards of $1,889 per post from sponsored posts, according to the outlet. It was previously reported that Perkins, along with the rest of the 2022 Married at First Sight cast, were on track to become the most-followed brides and grooms from the reality show ever. At the time of that early May report, Perkins boasted 248,000 followers on Instagram, meaning his following has grown my more than 20,000 in just a few weeks. Celebrity publicist Max Markson told Daily Mail Australia that the stars had the ability to earn up to $200,000 per year from social media and that popular cast members stood to earn $7,000 a week from sponsored Instagram posts and appearance fees.

Perkins appeared on the most recent season of Married at First Sight. He was paired with Samantha Moitzi. The pair, however, had a turbulent relationship, and despite a final effort to rekindle their romance, they ultimately ended the season by deciding to go their separate ways during the commitment ceremony.