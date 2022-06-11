Ari Lennox and 'Married at First Sight' Alum Keith Manly II Reportedly Split

✖

It appears the romance between R&B songstress Ari Lennox and Married at First Sight alum Keith Manley is already over. Just a few days after the couple made their relationship Instagram official, reports allege they are no longer an item. Manley appeared on the Lifetime reality series in Season 9 alongside his then-wife, Iris Cladwell. Since then, with the exception of authoring a book Life is Just A Walk Within, Manley has been largely out of the spotlight. But he reappeared on social media with Lennox. The singer had been hinting at being coupled up in recent weeks on Instagram, only showing snippets of Manley in hand-holding photos. But she debuted his face online, and fans quickly noticed it was the MAFS alum by her side.

In one image, she rested her head against Manley's as he captured their snapshot in a restaurant mirror. Another image shared by Lennox showed the duo cuddled up together on a couch in more casual attire, with the musician resting her leg gently on top of Manley's as the two were seemingly spending time together in California to attend a wedding. But a source tells People Magazine that they have broken up. The insider says that Lennox is in good spirits following the split. Her major focus is putting forth effort into her second album.

Since MAFS wrapped, Caldwell and Manley tried dating outside the cameras, but Manley says his heart simply wasn't in it. Over the course of 8 weeks, Manley complained of Caldwell having a lack of emotional maturity. She admitted to being a virgin, and the two never consummated their marriage. Caldwell said yes on Decision Day, while Manley chose to get a divorce.

Heartbroken, Caldwell thought they could try and make it work, but Manley said he wasn't interested. The experts on the season were bummed that Manley chose to end things.

He insisted he was OK with Caldwell's virginity but claim she was not comfortable with intimacy, which made him uncomfortable and uncertain about whether or not he wanted the responsibility of taking her virginity.