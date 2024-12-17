‘Married at First Sight’: Emem’s Friends Worry About Her Marriage to Ikechi in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Emem’s friends have some serious concerns about her marriage to Ikechi following a truly awkward housewarming party. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Emem’s friend Krissy confronts her about the “red flags” she sees with Ikechi.

“I asked him, ‘Are you willing to compromise?’ And he got defensive,” Krissy recounts to Emem after her conversation with Ikechi at the housewarming party. “Because it was almost like, ‘Well, it’s not for y’all.’” She continues that while Ikechi was “absolutely right” that she doesn’t want to be intrusive in their marriage, “What I am trying to assess is who you are and if you really are showing up for my friend. Period. And I can’t say that I believe that he’s showing up for you right now.”

Emem agrees that as she and her husband have struggled to connect on a deeper level since their marriage, saying, “He’s not proceeding as if we are together, he’s proceeding as if he wants to see if we will be together.”

Krissy asks, “How do you feel like you’re going to continue to show up in this?” as friend Tiffany chimes in, “Like, how do you move forward?” Emem admits she’s not sure what to do next, adding, “I don’t know how to show up because I don’t wanna be considered aggressive.”

Krissy agrees, “I genuinely don’t know how you proceed with building, especially a good foundation for a marriage, when you can’t be you.” Shrugging, Emem ends the conversation by confessing, “I don’t know what’s to come.”

lifetime

Ikechi’s description of his new bride as “a little aggressive” at the newlyweds’ housewarming party set both Emem and her loved ones on edge, including Krissy, who pointed out immediately that she didn’t like “the connotation” of that word being used toward her friend.

Later she told Ikechi that she didn’t hear his commitment to Emem in the ways he talked about his marriage. “I’m hearing, ‘I’m here, I signed up for this. But ah, I don’t really know.’” Ikechi answered simply, “That’s not what I said,” shrugging that Krissy can “take it the way you take it.” It was that conversation, Krissy told the cameras at the time, that made her see the “red flags” in Emem and Ikechi’s relationship.

Will Emem and Ikechi make it to Decision Day? Watch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) when it airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.