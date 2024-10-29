‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 Couple Emem and Ikechi Tease Difficult Start to Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight Season 18 couple Emem and Ikechi may have a bumpy ride ahead when it comes to their relationship. Ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series, Emem and Ikechi opened up to PopCulture.com about the early days of their marriage as they admit it’s “not easy” tying the knot with a stranger.

At 34, Emem decided she was done with dating apps and “meeting men who weren’t ready for commitment or dating with the intention of marriage,” prompting her to sign up for Married at First Sight with an open mind. Looking for a “genuine” and “supportive” partner to build a life with and start a family, she was admittedly intrigued by Ikechi, whom she described as seeming “very well put together, engaging” and musically inclined on their wedding day.

Similarly, Ikechi, 41, made his way to Married at First Sight after a friend suggested he try “something new” in the world of dating. And while he “didn’t make it” to the matchmaking process the first time around, he was surprised to find himself being paired by the experts this season.

“Most of all I wanted someone who wants to truly know me, who is kind,” he told PopCulture of his ideal partner. “Someone who treats people how they want to be treated. A beautiful spirit.” And while Ikechi “quickly looked forward” to getting to know Emem after noticing their similarities on their wedding day, both he and his new bride teased difficulties to come in the early stages of their wedding.

Getting to know his new wife after already saying “I do” was the biggest challenge for Ikechi, who noted it “seems like we are doing everything backwards.” And while he has “plenty” of regrets from his time on Married at First Sight, Ikechi said he’s learned “communication is key” and that “peace is more important than being right or wrong.”

Emem agreed it was a struggle “getting to open up to one another,” noting that “it takes a lot of strength to be vulnerable. “I’ve learned that marriage is not easy and that walking away is not the way to solve marital issues,” she continued. “If you want your marriage to work you have to stay and do the work.”

Even so, Emem has no regrets about her time on Married at First Sight, “because I’ve grown from the lessons it taught me and I am as happy as can be with the result.” She asked, “Why live life with regrets?”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.