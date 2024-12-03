‘Married at First Sight’: Madison Leaves Allen Alone Their First Night Back Home in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Allen was in for a disappointing first night back in Chicago as new bride Madison decided to sleep over at her old place instead of with her husband.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Allen admits to the cameras that he’s been alone in his new apartment with Madison since she left for dinner with friends the night before. “Last night, Madison had some dinner plans,” he says. “I figured midnight or so she’d probably be back.”

The clip then flashes back to the night before, when Madison leaves the apartment with a promise to her husband that she won’t be out late. That isn’t what happened, however. “I got a text around [12:30 or 1 a.m.] that said, ‘I’m gonna actually go home.’ That’s not what I wanted on our first night,” Allen admits, continuing, “But at the same time, there’s plenty of nights. I’m a patient man.”

The next morning, as Allen prepares coffee for two, Madison walks in to greet her husband. “How was your evening?” he asks, as she replies, “It was good, yeah. [I] went to dinner.” Allen quips, “I recall that part,” as Madison continues, “And then [I] went out and had a few drinks – quite a few drinks.”

She tells Allen that her friend was having “a little bit of a rough time,” so they went back to her place “and just literally slept on [her] couch,” which was “great.”

As for Allen, he reveals he “ended up going to the gym for a little bit” before calling it a night by himself. He tells Madison, “I was looking forward to seeing you, but you know, I definitely understand. Family [and] friends, I get you’ve gotta handle the business and be there for them too.”

He assures her, “There’s no negative anything about missing out on the first night,” adding, “There’s gonna be plenty more.”

Will Allen and Madison decide to stay together on Decision Day? Watch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) when it airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.



