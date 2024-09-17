'Married at First Sight' Season 18: Meet the Couples Looking to Say 'I Do!'
'Married at First Sight' heads to Chicago for Season 18 of the Lifetime reality show.
It's time for five new couples to say "I do" on Married at First Sight! Season 18 of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content) kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 15, bringing 10 singles looking for love together at the altar, where they'll marry just moments after meeting for the first time.
Married at First Sight heads to Chicago for Season 18, bringing together five couples paired by matchmaking experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia to see if true love can be found with a complete stranger. After marrying at first sight, the couples will head off on a romantic honeymoon to connect before they move in as husband and wife. After eight weeks together, the newlyweds will have to decide if they want to stay married and start a future together or get divorced and go their separate ways.
This season features a "mature cast," Lifetime teases, as well as more twists and turns than ever before, "including an explosive cheating scandal that leads to a couple swap."
Keep scrolling to meet the couples of Season 18.
Madison and Allen
Madison, 29, and Allen, 35, are ready to trust the experts when it comes to their love story!
Emem and Ikechi
Emem, 34, and Ikechi, 41, are ready to tie the knot and enter into a new chapter of life with a stranger by their side.
Camille and Thomas
Camille, 32, and Thomas, 42, are ready to leave their single days behind and jump into marriage together – but will their risk pay off with love?
David and Michelle
David, 35, and Michelle, 38, are hoping the experts were able to find a soulmate connection with this pairing.
Karla and Juan
Will Karla, 33, and Juan, 36, find love on Season 18 of Married at First Sight?
'MAFS' Premiere
Season 18 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, followed by Married at First Sight: Afterparty at 10 p.m. ET. Prior to the season premiere, two new specials will both air on Tuesday, Oct. 8, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The MAFS: Matchmaking Special will introduce our singles, followed by the MAFS: Kickoff Special, both hosted by Kevin Frazier.
The Afterparty, which is hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, gives viewers the inside scoop on the season directly from the participants and special guests. During Beyond Decision Day, viewers will also get to see when cameras keep rolling past Decision Day and reveal what happens after the experiment ends and the marriages get even more raw.
