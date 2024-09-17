'Married at First Sight' Season 18: Meet the Couples Looking to Say 'I Do!'

It's time for five new couples to say "I do" on Married at First Sight! Season 18 of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content) kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 15, bringing 10 singles looking for love together at the altar, where they'll marry just moments after meeting for the first time.

Married at First Sight heads to Chicago for Season 18, bringing together five couples paired by matchmaking experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia to see if true love can be found with a complete stranger. After marrying at first sight, the couples will head off on a romantic honeymoon to connect before they move in as husband and wife. After eight weeks together, the newlyweds will have to decide if they want to stay married and start a future together or get divorced and go their separate ways.

This season features a "mature cast," Lifetime teases, as well as more twists and turns than ever before, "including an explosive cheating scandal that leads to a couple swap."

Keep scrolling to meet the couples of Season 18.