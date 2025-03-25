‘Married at First Sight’: Emem Defends Fiancé Brandon’s ‘Big Personality’ in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight Season 18 star Emem is looking to get Pastor Cal Roberson’s “stamp of approval” for her fiancé Brandon ahead of their commitment ceremony.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s Where Are They Now: It’s Vow or Never special, Emem defends her relationship to the MAFS expert after Brandon popped the question following her split from husband Ikechi earlier in the season.

“I’m hoping that Pastor Cal is able to see the love that we’ve grown with each other,” Emem tells the camera, “just so that he can understand that this is the real thing.” Planting a kiss on her husband-to-be, Emem gushes, “I mean, Brandon has my stamp of approval, and I’d like Pastor Cal to give his stamp of approval as well.”

As the couple sits down with the marriage expert, Pastor Cal notes that his first impression of Brandon at the reunion was that he’s “not shy.” Emem jumps in, “He’s a big personality,” as Pastor Cal agrees, “He’s a massive personality.”

He then asks Emem if she has ever been in a relationship with someone with a personality like Brandon’s, to which she responds, “I’ve never been with a man with the level of confidence that Brandon has.”

Pastor Cal then asks the reality personality how she can know he’s not “love bombing” her with this whirlwind romance. “The difference is Brandon is a man of his word,” she explains. “Brandon’s actions and his words actually line up. It’s not like he says something and then it’s a different person in private. He’s the same person through and through.”

She continues, “And during this year we took the time to get to know each other, get to love each other, get to fight with each other. We’ve done a little bit of everything. But we know how to fight fairly.”

Asked what that looks like, Brandon answers, “When things go wrong, she don’t treat me as some guy off the street. She treats me as arguing with my husband.”

When Pastor Cal points out that the couple isn’t married yet, Brandon confirms how much he wants to be Emem’s husband. She adds, “We’ve started our life together, to be honest. We have started our life together.”

And while some legal things have to be worked out regarding Emem’s short-lived marriage to Ikechi, Brandon assures Pastor Cal, “[As] soon as everything’s done, we can go to the courthouse [and] get our stuff done.”

Emem found love with Brandon after her failed match with Ikechi earlier in the season, which she revealed during the Season 18 reunion didn’t “taint what true love is” for her.

“We initially were love at first sight, and I was scared,” she continued of her relationship with Brandon. “It was scary, but I couldn’t let it go. I’ve never had any inconsistency in the way that he’s spoken to me, in the way that he’s treated me, and the way that he’s loved me. So I have nothing to fear here ever.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.