‘Married at First Sight’: David and Madison Questioned About Their Actual Timeline in Exclusive Reunion Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight‘s David and Madison are coming face-to-face with the experts in the second part of the Season 18 reunion — and they’ve got some questions for the couple about their shocking romance.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, host Kevin Frazier kicks things off by asking Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pia Goff how they feel about seeing David and Madison together.

The three experts had originally paired Michelle with David and Madison with Allen in Season 18, but during the course of the marriage experiment, David and Madison began developing feelings for one another and left their respective spouses for a new relationship together.

Now, a year after filming, Pastor Cal agrees the two look “great together,” with Dr. Pepper chiming in, “I’m just happy to see you happy together. I’m gonna focus most on the here and now, and I’m happy you’re happy.”

“I appreciate that,” Madison tells the experts.

Frazier then asks if any of the experts need any kind of clarification on anything about David and Madison’s relationship, to which Pastor Cal responds, “I think the only question was the actual timeline as to whether or not this was going on much earlier than we actually found out.” He turns to David and asks directly, “Can you honestly say it happened when we found out about it?”

David begins his answer by apologizing to the experts for “the lies” that he told them about his relationship with Madison during filming, “because you guys did speak highly of me, and so I want to get that off the bat.” He then continues to “politely decline” addressing Pastor Cal’s timeline question, leaving the experts grimacing at the implication.

During part one of the reunion show on March 11, David and Madison revealed that not only were they still together a year after the initial season was filmed, they were also living together. “We’re very happy,” Madison said. “He makes me feel like the most special person in the world without even trying. He’s the best.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

