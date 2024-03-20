'Married at First Sight': Becca's Having 'Second Thoughts' About Leaving Austin in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Becca is reconsidering ending her marriage to Austin after accusing him of spending time with one of the show's female producers behind her back. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Becca admits she isn't sure if she made the right decision when it came to cutting off her husband.

Opening up to her mom on a video call, Becca confesses, "I've even wondered if I am making the right decision." She continues, "It's just easy to be like, 'He lied. He's a bad person,' but that's not the reality of it, you know? He's a human that made a mistake and I know that I make mistakes, and that's why I'm just having second thoughts and feeling like I gave up too quick, or maybe he could have changed or evolved."

Becca's mom advises her that it would be "hard to get over" Austin's breach of trust. "I just think that when two people are in a marriage, you have to be able to trust each other," she says. "Trust is a huge component in a marriage, and if somebody says they're going to do something and they're going to work on something and then that doesn't happen, that starts to break down. And that's hard to get over."

Becca reveals that she does still believe Austin "did do the best that he could" in their marriage, which is making her feel insecure. "I truly, firmly believe that, and at the end of the day, it was not enough for me," she tells her mom, "which makes me second guess whether my standards are too high or whether I'm too critical or how much of this is on me."

Becca and Austin may have ultimately decided to continue their marriage on Decision Day, but it wasn't long before Becca learned that her husband had been out the night before with a female producer on the show, a fact that he initially denied. "Did you come into this experience for a friendship with a producer or for a marriage with me?" Becca asked Austin, who argued that he simply "ran into" the producer while out with friends.

Austin told Becca she was putting him in a "tough position," which immediately set her off. "Oh, I'm putting you in a tough position? I'm not the one in a tough position?" Becca asked. "When literally yesterday I said that a large reason why I was saying maybe no to our marriage was because I cannot tell what is reality and what is fake with you?" She continued that Austin's dishonesty with her "says everything" about their relationship, calling off their marriage.

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.