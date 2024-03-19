'Married at First Sight' Star Hospitalized for Emergency Surgery

'Married at First Sight Australia' Season 11 star Lauren Dunn said she 'woke up and the whole side of my body was numb and really purple.'

Married at First Sight star Lauren Dunn had to pack her bags and abruptly abandon filming due to a life-threatening health crisis. The PR and marketing consultant, who has appeared in Season 11 of Australia's version of the hit reality series, was forced to leave her husband Jonathan McCullough (aka Jono) as she flew back to Perth to undergo emergency surgery for a blood clot in her shoulder.

Opening up about the scary health crisis with 9Entertainment, Dunn revealed that she rushed to the hospital after she "woke up and the whole side of my body was numb and really purple." Dunn recalled how she "said, 'Something is not right,'" and immediately "rang Jono – who was at the gym – and he told me to go to the doctor," who told her "that I needed to go straight to the hospital."

Dunn heeded that advice and immediately packed her bags and left Sydney's Skye Suites Green Square apartment hotel, where Married at First Sight Australia's Season 11 couples live and film. Doctors discovered that Dunn had blood clots between her shoulder and clavicle bone that "wasn't caused by anything" and "could've been there for 20 years" and would need to undergo surgery to remove them. Dunn was forced to temporarily abandon filming and fly home to Perth for emergency surgery, the MAFS star sharing plenty of praise for her husband and his support through the ordeal.

"Jono was so good. He packed me an overnight bag with all my things, my head phones, all my skincare – he was so so good," Dunn shared of her husband. "He wanted to be with me in hospital but I said, 'Look, I'm still waiting in an emergency bed and there's not even a chair for you to sit in – I would feel guilty making you sit there for hours'."

Following the procedure, Dunn has been recovering at home with her mother and father. She told 9Entertainment that "the thought of recovering at Skye Suites while I was in so much pain, it was definitely nice to have my home comforts." She is set to return to Married at First Sight after a week in recovery. Her husband, meanwhile, told cameras, "I am going to miss her and her energy." Married at First Sight Australia Season 11 began airing on Jan. 29.