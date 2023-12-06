'Married at First Sight': Becca and Austin Dive Into Emotional Religion Conversation in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlyweds Becca and Austin are working through their differing religious beliefs with a little help from marriage expert Pastor Cal Roberson. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Becca can't help but get emotional while discussing her fear about being married to a Christian man.

Austin asks Pastor Cal for a little help working out their "differing opinions" on religion during a check-in session with the newly-married couple, prompting the MAFS expert to ask him what is at the "core" of his faith. "I guess, like, it is based on God's love, you know," Austin explains, "really caring for everyone that is in your life. It's really based on love." Asked the same question about her own spiritual journey, Becca says the basis of her spirituality is "kindness, understanding and love."

Upon hearing both of their answers, Pastor Cal asks, "Right, is it any different from what [Austin] said?" Becca acknowledges that they do seem to have the same general principles, despite their differing opinions on religion, but that in her experience, "I don't often meet Christians who don't wanna change my mind." Pastor Cal teases, "Rebecca, meet Austin, okay?"

He continues more seriously, "For most people, we tend to attach, you know, as a Christian, 'Well, look, if you don't believe the way I believe, you're going to burn in hell.' And I think a lot of times we forget that, if you actually are living out the positive spirituality that you're living, and it's moral, and it's good, and it's gentle, and it's peaceful, and it's okay. You know, because you should never ... make you feel as though you're doomed."

As the expert notices Becca getting emotional at his words, he questions what is on her mind. Becca explains that as someone who was raised Jewish, "Christians just typically think because you haven't accepted Jesus into your heart that you're going to hell. And I've heard that from close friends. Then it's hard because I don't think I'm going to hell," she explains, gesturing at Austin as she continues, "And so when I found out that I was paired with..." Pastor Cal jumps in, "Yeah, it scared the crap outta you, didn't it?"

Despite their differing opinions on religion and Becca's negative past experiences with Christianity, Pastor Cal points out how much Austin clearly cares for her, as he's been pulling her close and comforting her throughout their conversation. "If he did not care deeply for you, he wouldn't be here comforting you," Pastor Cal assures her, as Becca smiles and acknowledges, "Yeah, no, he's a good egg." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.