'Married at First Sight': Cameron Slams 'Puppet Master' Clare in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Cameron is calling out his "puppet master" ex Clare after his explosive accusations that she had been manipulating him for the cameras all season. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, Cameron is done holding back as he slams his estranged wife as a liar and a fake.

After alleging in last week's episode that Clare was controlling from the start of their marriage about what he could or could not say during filming, Cameron calls fellow groom Michael to share what it was that finally got him to reveal what he claims was going on off camera.

"You know, Becca saying there's a theme of the men silencing the women definitely – for lack of a better description – triggered me," he explains. "Because throughout my marriage, I literally never once ever said to Clare, 'You can't say this. You can't do that. You can't anything,' right?"

"It's always been, 'Please make sure you express yourself,'" he continues, noting that watching Clare "kind of be Emily's puppet master, where everything Emily was doing was being coordinated by Clare" sent him over the edge. "It all clicked for me – that had been my entire marriage, and every step of the way, Clare had lied to me to try and get some type of reaction out of me," he claims.

And while Cameron had at first seemed open to a possible reconciliation with Clare following their choice to divorce on Decision Day, he's now completely done with her. "I'm now very glad that I am divorcing Clare, and frankly, I really have no intentions of ever speaking to her again." Michael responds, "Oh s-t," as the clip then comes to an end.

Cameron and Clare's relationship woes have long confused Married at First Sight viewers, who commented that they couldn't quite get to the bottom of why their marriage had become so contentious. However, during last week's episode, as Clare alluded to Cameron asking her not to tell Emily about Brennan trying to date other women, things escalated.

"I've literally lied every single day of this f-king marriage to protect [Clare]," Cameron shouted, storming off. He continued in a confessional that Clare had been directing him when it came to what he should say on camera, claiming, "The fact that she's not attracted to me – that's one of those things she told me I couldn't say out loud. Oh, there we go! I just broke a promise!"

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.