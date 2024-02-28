'Married at First Sight': Clare Drops a Brennan Bombshell on Emily in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Emily is in for a wakeup call about her marriage after friend and co-star Clare drops a major bomb about husband Brennan on her in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series.

Clare, who married Cameron earlier this season, sits down with Emily in the preview to break some difficult news about her friend's husband. "I just think that, you know, we have been through a lot," Clare begins. "I think that I've tried to protect you as best as I can but I think, you know, there are things that are worth telling you that you need to know."

Starting to get emotional, Clare tells Emily, "I just don't feel like Brennan is giving you the same respect that you give to him," adding that while she didn't want to tell her what she's about to tell her, she has to be "realistic about what's going on" and give her friend a heads up on what has been going down.

"I've heard through the grapevine that [Brennan] had wanted to go on a double date with Cameron, and that he is going on dates," Clare reveals through tears. "Like he's not a good guy. And, I'm just upset that you even thought for a second that he had your best interest because he doesn't."

Emily immediately breaks down in tears, dropping her head into her hands as she thanks Clare for sharing that piece of information with her. "It confirms a lot of what I've been feeling," she confesses.

Brennan and Emily's marriage seemed to be taking a bit of a turn after she was injured on their date riding quad bikes through the forest, giving hope to Emily after a season of the couple struggling to connect. Brennan admitted early on in their marriage that he was not attracted to his wife, even refusing initially to move in with her or help her with her move amid a wrist injury.

"I mean, for me, I really wanna make sure we give our all to figure this out," Emily told her friend in an episode last month. "I really do think he cares, but he has no idea how to show it." Emily continued that she hoped things could go back to how they were at the start of their marriage, saying, "I know how he felt before, and I just don't believe him in all of this. 'Cause I was like, something switched, and I think he put a block or hurdle up that has created these issues when things were progressing in the right way, and it's exhausting."

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.