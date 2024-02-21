'Married at First Sight' Stars Expecting Third Child Together

Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are expecting their third child. The couple, who met and married during the first season of the marriage experiment show, announced their big news on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that after trying to conceive their third child for several years, Otis was pregnant.

"I'M FINALLY PREGNANT!!! I wanna scream it from the roof tops!!!" Otis, 37, wrote on social media alongside footage of her positive pregnancy test. "I cant thank YOU enough for praying for us! GOD IS GOOD!!!" Otis wrote that she and Hehner have been trying to conceive for "over three years," and throughout that journey, she has been diagnosed with "secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, 'low-normal' AMH, advanced maternal age, and I'm probably missing something else that was thrown at us." She continued, "BUT GOD WILL WORK MIRACLES IF YOU BELIEVE!"

Otis has suffered multiple miscarriages throughout her journey to becoming a family of five, welcoming daughter Henley in August 2017 and son Hendrix in May 2020. "THANK YOU GOD FOR THE BIGGEST BLESSING WE'VE HAD SINCE OUR LAST TWO EARTHLY BABIES!" Otis wrote. She added, "I'm still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY. If you've been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It's the worst news ..... but dont lose hope."

The big news comes just before Otis and Hehner celebrate 10 years of marriage after being matched on Married at First Sight. The couple has been through a lot during that decade, including a miscarriage at 17 weeks that Otis experienced in July 2016. "I remember this day vividly," she wrote on Instagram three years later in 2019. "The pain was an out of body experience. It was a pain my SOUL felt."

Six months after the loss, Otis announced she was pregnant again, and daughter Henley Grace was born in August 2017. "I've never been more in love. @henleygracehehner, you're mommy's everything," she wrote on Instagram at the time. Then, after suffering another miscarriage in September 2018, the couple announced in September 2019 that they were expecting another child. Son Hendrix was then born in May 2020. "He's HERE!" Otis wrote on Instagram at the time. "I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner. I truly have the best FRANS!"