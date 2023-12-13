'Married at First Sight': Austin and Becca Discuss Their Differences With Each Other's Friends in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Austin and Becca are working through their crisis of faith with one another's closest friends. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Austin and Becca open up about the impact their religious differences have had on their relationship as they hear a little more feedback from their new spouse's friends.

"Our religion and faith doesn't really line up," Austin tells Becca's friends, "but that is a hurdle that will take time to jump over." Becca likewise expresses to her husband's friend that Austin being Christian and her having been raised Jewish before coming to her own spiritual understanding has been the "biggest difference" in their marriage so far.



Austin's friend isn't super concerned with the impact of religion on his relationship, however. "You know, that is an interesting aspect of all this because I've known him for like 14 years and it has really rarely come up with us," he tells Becca, noting that he himself identifies as an atheist. "[Austin is] still one of my best friends," he continues. "So it's strange for me because I've really only heard this come up recently when he's been really, I guess, coming up with the [question of] what does his religion mean around marriage specifically?"

Austin assures Becca that Austin's Christianity "doesn't really seem like a way that he makes choices," and that it's more of a "belief system that is there, but isn't a primary driver of his life." Austin likewise seems to feel confident in his and Becca's ability to work through their differences, telling her friends, "We're still getting to know one another as a person, and then we'll figure out the big issues."

In last week's episode of Married at First Sight, Becca explained how Austin's religious beliefs have made her a bit nervous, explaining in a session with marriage expert Pastor Cal Roberson, "Christians just typically think because you haven't accepted Jesus into your heart that you're going to hell. And I've heard that from close friends. Then it's hard because I don't think I'm going to hell."

Pastor Cal advised the couple, "For most people, we tend to attach, you know, as a Christian, 'Well, look, if you don't believe the way I believe, you're going to burn in hell.' And I think a lot of times we forget that, if you actually are living out the positive spirituality that you're living, and it's moral, and it's good, and it's gentle, and it's peaceful, and it's okay. You know, because you should never ... make you feel as though you're doomed." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.