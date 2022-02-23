‘Love Is Blind’: Why Shaina Was Hesitant to Tell Shayne About Her Real Feelings

Shaina has become one of the least-favorite cast members on the Netflix experimental dating reality series Love Is Blind Season 2. The series questions whether the idea of love really being blind is a thing when two people are forced to focus on building an emotional connection while dating and getting engaged before ever seeing one another. Shaina was instantly attracted to Shayne, but after she didn’t make her feelings for him known, he proposed to Natalie. Despite her accepting another proposal from Kyle, Shaina had her heart set on Kyle and professed her deep feelings to him. Ultimately, Shayne didn’t look back and chose to continue with his relationship with Natalie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shaina explained why she did not initially let Shayne know her feelings. “Natalie and Shayne’s connection was very apparent right away,” she said. “And me and Natalie were friends. So it was just an awkward position to be in. I was kind of holding it back, per se. I definitely should have been more forthright, and I own that. That was another regret.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But even that wasn’t enough. During a meetup with the rest of the cast, Shaina confronted Shayne about his relationship with Natalie, calling their relationship fraudulent. According to Natalie, Shaina called her and told her that if things didn’t work out with Shayne that she would introduce her to another man. The conversation through Natalie off.

But she tells ET that her conversation with Shayne “wasn’t a plot to get him back,” Shaina adds, “Him and Natalie should have picked each other at the end of the day.”

Looking back, Shaina says she doesn’t know if she would have accepted a proposal from Shayne. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if it would have worked. I don’t know Shayne as deep as Natalie knows Shayne.”

She also says she regrets making negative remarks to Shayne about his relationship with Natalie. “That was very petty for me to say that and I definitely apologized. I should have never questioned their relationship because I wasn’t there behind closed doors,” she admits. “It was not fair of me to drag what was going on with me internally and putting it onto them. It’s a huge regret. I should have never said that. I’ve apologized, and I wish them nothing but the best.”