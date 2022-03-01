‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shayne Reacts to Fan Speculation About Shaina After Season Finale

Shayne Jansen is putting speculation to rest when it comes to his relationship with Shaina Hurley following his almost-wedding to Natalie Lee. The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram Sunday to deny rumors that he and Hurley had picked up where they left off in the pods after Lee turned him down at the altar during Friday’s season finale.

Sharing photos of his time with Lee, the real estate agent wrote, “To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship. I wish her all the best.” Jansen and Hurley had previously made a connection in the pods, but ultimately, he proposed to Lee, while Hurley got engaged to Kyle Abrams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cafa5eUF147/

Hurley made it clear she was on the same page as Jansen in the comments of his post, writing, “Thank you for taking the stance on finally clearing this up!! Wish nothing but the best for the both of you individually and together.” Speculation that the two had rekindled their flirtation sparked after Lee decided not to go through with her wedding to Jansen in Friday’s finale, as Hurley had previously broken off her engagement to Abrams.

Lee later revealed in the finale that she and Jansen had a major fight the night before their wedding that left her reconsidering, but it’s clear the two still have love for one another reading the rest of Jansen’s post. “Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you,” he wrote. “From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man.”

“As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you,” he added. Lee wrote alongside a heart emoji in the comments, “You are a better man.”